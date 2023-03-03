Save 20% on the GameSir X2 Pro controller for a limited time

Mobile gaming has become incredibly popular in recent years, but there’s still something not quite right about touch controls in some games.

Fortunately, there are mobile-specific controllers designed to attach to your phone, like the GameSir X2 Pro. And right now, it’s on sale for 20% off, bringing the price down to $63.99.

GameSir is currently offering this 20% discount from now until March 5. But don’t worry if you’re too late; the offer is coming back from March 27 to April 2.

For those in the UK, the same sale is coming from March 6 to 12 and again from March 27 to April 2.

GameSir X2 Pro Mobile Controller for Android 4.0 $79.99 $63.99 The GameSir X2 Pro mobile controller is built for gamers looking to take their games to mobile devices. It's built for Android with a USB Type-C connection and is ideal for cloud gaming services.

The X2 Pro is an “Xbox Layout” controller. That means it’s got the ABXY buttons on the right and staggered joysticks, with the left joystick situated higher than the right.

It was specifically designed with Xbox Cloud Gaming in mind. Xbox games aren’t made for touch controls, and the X2 Pro can make a huge difference when playing on mobile.

But it’s not just for Xbox Cloud Gaming. The controller also works well with other cloud services like Amazon Luna and Nvidia GeForce Now.

The controller has unlimited, customizable buttons, including two mappable paddles on the back. It’s essentially a Pro controller just for your phone.

If you’re someone looking to play non-mobile games on your mobile device, you really need a controller. And the GameSir X2 Pro is one of the best options available.

And people love the controller. It boasts a sweet 4-star rating on Amazon with hundreds of reviews. The only downside is that it doesn’t work with iPhones.

But if you’re an Android user looking for a mobile controller, look no further. This is a great deal on a great product that will elevate your game to new heights. We loved it in our review a few months ago.

