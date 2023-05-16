Connect with us

iOS

Microsoft launches app for iPhone users to use iMessage on PC

Microsoft has made it easy for iPhone users to check their mobile updates on Windows-enabled computers. 
In this image, Eugenia Lopez is being instructed to open Phone Link on their PC and follow the instructions to begin pairing their phone with their PC via Bluetooth in order to access notifications, send and receive calls, messages, and notifications from their phone on their PC. Full Text: Take and make the call 11:11 11:11 Link to Windows Pair devices Lals Eugenia Lopez .... -- Phone Link brings your phone to Continue pairing with Bluetooth your PC Phone Link requires Bluetooth to access your 11:11 Access your notifications, send and receive calls, messages, and notifications from your phone calls, and text messages, right from your PC. PC. Eugenia Lopez 00:10 On your PC open Phone Link and follow the instructions to begin. Privacy statement Continue K
Image: KnowTechie

QuickTechie: Link to Windows, a new iPhone app, enables iOS-enabled devices to connect wirelessly with Windows machines, offering synchronized Notifications, Photos, Calls, and Messaging.

Since the introduction of Windows 11, Microsoft has prioritized enabling seamless connections and functionality between smartphones and laptops or desktops running their operating system.

With the discontinuation of Windows Phone, Microsoft understands the importance of having its services on other devices.

This cross-platform compatibility helps keep users within the Microsoft ecosystem, even if they don’t use a Microsoft-powered mobile device.

So, to gain wider adoption, they’re rolling out a new iPhone app called Phone Link that connects the iPhone to a PC

This image shows the instructions for using the Phone Link app, which allows users to make and take calls, view phone notifications, and keep up with conversations on their PC using their Android or iPhone device. Full Text: Phone Link - O Use your phone from your PC & Make and take calls Keep up with your conversations Q View your phone notifications on your PC Pick your phone Android iPhone® To experience the full functionality of the Phone Link app, your Android phone must be running Android 7.0 or later, or your iPhone !! must be running iOS 14.0 or later. iPhone@ is a trademark of Apple Inc Privacy statement 72'F 0 11:11 1/27/2023
Image: Microsoft

To enable iOS functionality within Windows, users must download the Link to Windows app from the App Store and the Phone Link app from the Microsoft Store.

After following the on-screen instructions, users can access important features on their Windows laptop or desktop.

Users can easily access notifications, photos, and messages from their iOS device on their Windows PC.

No additional software or uploads are required. Additionally, users can also make calls from their PC without ever having to pick up their iPhones.

Max Lindgren is receiving a call from Washington State at 11:11 am. Full Text: Galery 3030 % Calls Calls U Call on PC X 0 Notifications 8 Max Lindgren Recu Moniage 00:04 1 2 3 @ Mulet 4 Cal Ves wieat Ovesen Laconte 7 11:11 al 100% @ . 0 ৳ 00.04 Monad Call Max Lindgren Washington State + =
Image: Microsoft

How did Microsoft figure this out before Apple?

Intel recently announced Unison, a software that functions similarly to Microsoft’s Phone Link. Both allow users to easily check mobile information on their desktop counterparts, making it easier to combine both lifestyles.

Phone Link was initially only available for Android phones, but Intel’s announcement of Unison prompted Microsoft to open up Phone Link to iOS users. The service has since been updated with new features.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics

I have experience writing in-depth reviews of tech products, with a focus on market trends and analysis. I am skilled at explaining complex concepts in a clear and concise way, and I enjoy writing.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

More in iOS