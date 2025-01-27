Apple reportedly plans to roll out iOS 18.4 in April

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple has yet to roll out iOS 18.3 to the public; the latest speculation suggests that the iPhone company is gearing up and will roll out the latest iOS 18 update sometime this week.

Meanwhile, Apple has yet to begin the beta cycle for iOS 18.4, but we already have a solid public release window.

According to the latest edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Apple plans to release the iOS 18.4 update in April. This update will include some significant upgrades.

Major Siri upgrades, additional languages for Apple Intelligence, and more with iOS 18.4

9to5Mac reports that we can expect three major Siri upgrades with the iOS 18.4 update this Spring, additional language support for Apple Intelligence, and new emojis.

Three major upgrades for Siri

Personal context

On-screen awareness

Ability to tap into apps

With these upgrades, Siri will finally enter the era of Apple Intelligence and will finally be able to understand you and your context more accurately and perform tasks for you.

More languages for Apple Intelligence

Back when Apple released iOS 18.2, the company announced support for additional languages would come to Apple Intelligence in April of 2025 and beyond.

Additionally, the company did name a few languages they intend to support throughout 2025. Here’s what Apple said,

In April, a software update will deliver expanded language support, with more coming throughout the year. Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, and other languages will be supported.

New emojis

For the past few years, Apple has consistently added support for new emojis with its Spring iOS release, and we don’t expect this year to be any different. Here’s the list of emojis Apple may include this year,

Fingerprint

face with bags under eyes

harp

root vegetable

leafless tree

Splatter

shovel

In the meantime, iOS 18.3 is getting the public release this week

Apple is expected to roll out iOS 18.3 to the public sometime this week, and it will include significant upgrades.

Besides requisite bug fixes and security updates, iOS 18.3 is expected to bring a few updates for Visual Intelligence, a useful Apple Intelligence feature.

The new update will be able to make this feature identify plants and animals, making it more useful.

The Calculator app is also getting a small tweak. After the update, tapping the equal sign a second time will repeat the last mathematical operation.

There are more, including a few bug fixes, but we will be able to tell more about them once the update is officially released.

Excited about iOS 18.4? Are you going to get the beta or directly jump to the stable release? Tell us below in the comments, or reach out via our Twitter or Facebook.

