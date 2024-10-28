Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The wait is over – Apple Intelligence has officially landed with the iOS 18.1 update that was just rolled out on Monday, October 28.

This is the AI-powered upgrade your iPhone has been waiting for. You know, the one Steve Jobs and Tim Cook said we already had with Siri until OpenAI came along and showed off what its little chatbot could do.

But what can you do with it, and how do you get your hands on it? Well, let’s get to it.

Getting Started with Apple Intelligence

First, you’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro or later, or an iPad/Mac with an M1 chip. Once you’ve got the proper hardware, here’s how to get Apple Intelligence up and running:

Image: KnowTechie

Update to iOS 18.1

Head to the Settings app and tap on Apple Intelligence & Siri

and tap on Join the Apple Intelligence waitlist and just wait for your number to be called

Apple hasn’t given a specific timeline for the wait, but in the beta, most people got access within a few hours. You’ll get a notification as soon as you can activate Apple Intelligence on your device.

What Can You Do with Apple Intelligence?

So, what’s the big deal about Apple Intelligence? Here are some of the coolest features you can try out right now:

Writing Tools: These are like having a proofreading pro and writing coach built right into your iPhone. You can use them to improve your emails, messages, and documents.

These are like having a proofreading pro and writing coach built right into your iPhone. You can use them to improve your emails, messages, and documents. Siri Updates: Siris got a fresh new look and can answer questions about Apple products. It’ll even be able to take actions within apps in a future update.

Siris got a fresh new look and can answer questions about Apple products. It’ll even be able to take actions within apps in a future update. Image Editing: You can remove objects from photos with ease and tidy up your photo library.

Image: Apple/KnowTechie

This is just the beginning. Apple is already teasing more powerful features, such as ChatGPT-style functionality and image generation, in iOS 18.2 later this year.

Apple Intelligence might not be the expected AI revolution, but it’s a promising start.

By focusing on device-based AI and integrating features into the apps you use daily, Apple has built something that feels intuitive and useful—at least, that’s how it looks from the sidelines.

Sure, there’s room for growth, but with more powerful updates already on the way, this could be the start of something big.

So, are you ready to try out Apple Intelligence? Let us know in the comments!

