Apple rolls out iOS/iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 with AI tools

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple first announced Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024, a specific set of AI features. And now finally, today, Apple rolled out Apple Intelligence for iPhones, iPads, and Mac devices.

After months of beta testing and considerable delays, Cupertino finally rolled it out alongside iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, and it is available for free to all the supported devices.

iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 bring a host of Apple Intelligence features

Image: YouTube

Apple has rolled out the first set of Apple Intelligence features, including a revamped Siri, improved Writing Tools, and an updated Photos app with AI features and AI-powered notifications.

A revamped Siri: Courtesy of Apple Intelligence, Siri is getting smarter with a brand-new design. It’s the glowing light all around the screen of your iPhone or iPad – “It’s Glowtime”- get it?

Users can easily switch between voice and test, and Siri can provide better answers.

An improved Photos app: You can now search photos and videos with a simple text description, use Clean Up to delete stuff more efficiently, or use Memories to create movies with a prompt.

Writing Tools: you can write, proofread, and summarize text from anywhere, including third-party applications.

Mail app: AI now sorts out the Mail app for your convenience sorting by priority. Users can also check summaries for email threads, and there’s also Smart Reply for quick responses.

Image: Apple/KnowTechie

Apple Intelligence is now available to all supported devices, including the latest iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

In addition to these iPhones, Apple Intelligence will be available on the iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later and the Mac with M1 and later.

Meanwhile, check out the steps below if you need to update to iOS 18.1.

Launch the Settings app.

app. Navigate to General .

. Tap on Software Update .

. Tap Download and Install.

As usual, the iPhone will take a long time to download and install the new iOS 18.1 update. So, be sure to do it via a stable Wi-Fi connection.

You’ll still need to join the waitlist for Apple Intelligence via the appropriately named section in the Settings app before your iPhone can get ready to check out the new AI tricks.

If you want a full guide on how to get Apple Intelligence, we’ve got that too.

What do you think about Apple Intelligence so far? Have you gotten past the waitlist yet? Tell us below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news