WWDC 2024 confirmed for June 10: iOS 18, visionOS 2, and more

It’s long been speculated that Apple will keep up its long-standing tradition and hold its next developer’s conference, the WWDC 2024 sometime in June.

Today, the Cupertino firm has officially confirmed the date for the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2024, putting all those speculations to rest.

It is an event, where the company is expected to announce iOS 18, the next version of its mobile operating system for iPhone users.

According to Apple, the Worldwide Developers Conference 2024 will take place on June 10, starting with a special keynote on Monday, and will continue through June 14.

WWDC 2024 is official and here’s what to expect

Apple announced the good news through a press release and here’s what the company had to say,

Apple today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 10 through 14, 2024. Developers and students will have the opportunity to celebrate in person at a special event at Apple Park on opening day.



Free for all developers, WWDC24 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to helping developers elevate their apps and games, the event will also provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features.

WWDC 2024 will kick off on June 10 on a Monday at Apple Park, starting with Apple’s special keynote.

The event won’t cost anything whether you want to attend in person or online. The entire conference will be available online for the developers. However, the details are available on the Apple Developer site and app if you want to attend the conference.

As for what to expect, Apple is speculated to announce the next version of its mobile, desktop, tablet, TV, smartwatch, and more operating systems.

According to the rumors, this year’s event will be led by iOS 18, the new version of its mobile operating system, rumored to be the most ambitious iOS update ever with multiple upgrades to the UI and the inclusion of artificial intelligence features.

Of course, there might be a few surprises, but we can’t say for sure what they are.

However, in addition to the ambitious iOS 18, Apple may announce the following updates at the WWDC 2024.

macOS 15

iPadOS 18

watch OS 11

tvOS 18

visionOS 2

Apple has promised to share more details about the WWDC 2024 before the event via the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website.

