Leak reveals Apple’s product roadmap through 2027

Apple’s next-generation iPhone SE, the iPhone SE 4, has been hoarding the headlines for the last few weeks. While we know plenty of details about the next budget iPhone, the release date remains a mystery.

The same goes for the Apple AR glasses and the mysterious foldable iPhone.

However, a new leaked document has delivered the company’s product roadmap for the coming years, giving us a better idea of when we should expect these devices.

The leaked document was posted by a well-known tipster, Revegnus on X/Twitter, which was apparently acquired from Samsung Securities. The document offers an overview of what’s coming from Apple up until 2027.

OLED iPad Pro models are slated for 2024, while Apple iPhone SE 4 for 2025

Apple's next product roadmap



Source: Samsung securities pic.twitter.com/n3TT7W9vqE — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) March 16, 2024

The document suggests the 11 and 12.9-inch OLED iPad Pro models are slated for this year. However, after the launch, you may have to order the 11-inch iPad Pro model quickly or it may go out of stock.

Moving forward, the leak mentions the iPhone SE 4 for 2025. Previous rumors have also pointed to a 2025 launch for the next budget iPhone with a modern design and an OLED screen.

The year 2026 is set for the foldable iPhone with an 8-inch folding screen and the long-rumored OLED MacBook. We could also see a cheaper version of the Vision Pro sometime in 2026.

We will apparently see the company’s take on augmented reality glasses in 2027. We haven’t heard much about these glasses, as Vision Pro is the talk of the town as of now.

The foldable iPad is also slated for 2027. It seems the foldable iPhone is launching first, contradicting previous rumors.

The newly leaked document has delivered dates for plenty of rumored Apple products. However, they might not be completely accurate, although some of them fit nicely with previously leaked information.

That said, even if these dates are accurate, Apple can change them at any time.

Either way, Apple is expected to announce the new OLED iPad Pro models in the coming weeks. After that, the company’s next big announcement will be about iOS 18, AI, and other features at the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2024 in June.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news