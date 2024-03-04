iPhone SE 4 renders showcase a notch and no Home button

Apple is widely rumored to be working on the next iPhone SE model, the iPhone SE 4, with a modern design. The new CAD renders delivered by 91mobiles provide one of the closest looks yet at the new iPhone SE.

However, the CAD renders are slightly different from the images previously revealed by Majin Bu.

The current iPhone SE 3 was launched in 2022, sporting a 4.7-inch screen with a Home button similar to the iPhone 8, powered by the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID instead of Face ID.

According to the latest CAD renders, the iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.1-inch screen with new Face ID sensors and the front camera under a notch.

And on the back, there’s a cutout for a single camera with a flash.

New iPhone SE 4 CAD renders promote a slightly different design

Image: 91Mobiles

While all these seem really good for the next-generation iPhone SE, we cannot help but point out that the renders are slightly different from the previous images shared by Majin Bu.

The first genuine difference is the notch. As you can see from the previous image, it shows a Dynamic Island instead of a notch.

Meanwhile, the rear camera cutout is also different. The previous image showed the single camera and flash will be vertically aligned. But the latest CAD renders show a horizontal arrangement.

Image: Majin Bu on X/Twitter

Additionally, 91mobiles says the iPhone SE 4 will measure 147.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm.

In contrast, the current iPhone SE 3 measures 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm, signifying a major jump in size to accommodate the new 6.1-inch screen.

The iPhone SE 4 is also rumored to have a USB-C port and the Action Button, which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro.

While it is a given that the iPhone SE 4 will get a facelift, it is still unclear which design Apple will ultimately adopt.

So, we suggest taking these renders with a grain of salt, as it is difficult to conclude anything without hard evidence, which is unlikely to come anytime soon, as the iPhone SE 4 is speculated to launch in 2025. So, we are at least 18 months away.

