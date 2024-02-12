Apple launched the third-generation iPhone SE – the iPhone SE 3 back in 2022 that kept the same outdated design language of its predecessor – the iPhone SE 2, which is essentially the iPhone 8.

So, an upgrade is long overdue. A recent tweet from a renowned leaker suggests the iPhone SE 4 will bring more design changes than expected.

Rumors about Apple’s next iPhone SE have been circulating the web for a while, indicating several improvements design and hardware-wise – the addition of a USB-C port like the iPhone 15 series, an Action Button, and a design similar to the iPhone 14.

In a recent post on X/Twitter, the leaker Majin Bu stated that the fourth-generation iPhone SE will bring the iPhone 14’s design language alongside the Dynamic Island and a single rear camera – you will not find either of the features in the standard iPhone 14 models.

Bu even follows that up by stating the iPhone SE 4 “could have a design very similar to that of the current iPhone 16 still in development.”

Based on what has been reported to me, the iPhone SE could have a design very similar to that of the current iPhone 16 still in development. The new iPhone SE will most likely have a single camera instead of the double one of the iPhone 16 models, otherwise it seems that the… pic.twitter.com/Z1Gio4nBRu — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 8, 2024

iPhone SE 4 could borrow the iPhone 16’s camera alignment but with a single lens

Image: Majin Bu on X/Twitter

According to Majin Bu’s tweet, the iPhone SE 4’s dimensions will be similar to the iPhone XR, with a height of 5.94 inches (150.9 mm), a width of 2.98 inches (75.7 mm), and a depth of .33 inches (8.3 mm).

In terms of design, the fourth-generation iPhone SE will sport the usual single-camera setup on its back, and apparently, Apple will add the Dynamic Island, bringing more modernity to the the iPhone SE 4’s design.

However, the rear camera module design could be similar to the iPhone 16, which is still under development.

Back in September last year, another renowned Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, stated that the iPhone SE 4 would come with a 6.1-inch OLED panel.

More importantly, Kuo believes the device will debut with Apple’s in-house 5G modem chip, replacing the Snapdragon 5G modem chips, currently equipped on the regular models.

Apple will likely not finish the development of its in-house 5G modem chip by 2024, but a 2025 window is likely, which is the same year Majin Bu speculates to be the launch year for the iPhone SE 4.

Either way, try to take these iPhone SE 4 rumors with a pinch of salt.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news