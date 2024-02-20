New iPhone 16 leak reveals the mold of the unreleased device with rumored changes

The iPhone 16 rumor mill has started grinding non-stop, even though Apple’s next batch of iPhones is more than half a year from launch.

The iPhone 16 is widely rumored to come with an updated camera design, and the latest leak from the tipster, Majin Bu, delivers a glimpse of that.

The tipster has posted an image of the iPhone 16 mold, which confirms the rumored vertically aligned camera bump and a few other details, alongside an image of the cases, meant for the unreleased iPhone.

Action and Capture Buttons are also coming to the vanilla iPhone 16

According to the tipster, the image of the iPhone 16 mold accurately represents the updated design, and Bu is quite confident that it is based on the official schematics.

On the other hand, it is too early for the accessory manufacturers to start making cases for the iPhone 16, which is months away.

The iPhone 16 is long rumored to feature a vertical camera setup to bring Spatial Video recording to the standard models. Majin Bu even posted a component image days ago that corroborates the speculation.

Now, the leaked mold articulates the same thing, showcasing a pill-shaped camera island with separate rings for two cameras.

The camera island design is indeed reminiscent of 2017’s iPhone X.

While the iPhone 11 and 12 had a vertical camera setup, the camera island was bigger to make space for the flash and microphone.

Regarding iPhone-related leaks, Majin Bu has a mixed track record, so it is difficult to take these leaks for granted.

However, this time, MacRumors backed up Bu. The outlet stated the images revealed by the tipster are in line with the information it has received from its supply-chain sources.

Also adding, along with the new camera bump, the iPhone 16 prototype reveals an Action Button and a pressure-sensitive Capture Button.

Besides the new camera bump and the addition of Action and Capture buttons, the rest of the design will apparently remain the same as its predecessor, the iPhone 15.

However, there will be a few changes inside the hood, including a new NPU to support AI features coming with the iOS 18 and a new graphene thermal system to prevent overheating.

