iPhone 16’s A18 chip could get a generative AI-focused upgrade

iOS 18 is rumored to bring a handful of new AI features, which now seems pretty probable as allegedly Apple is preparing iPhone 16 with relevant hardware upgrades to carry these features.

Apple has been offering a Neural Engine in the iPhone since 2017. These chips power all AI-related tasks.

According to Taiwan’s Economic Daily, this particular could take a significant leap with the iPhone 16 series.

Upgraded A18 chipset for iPhone 16 makes sense

According to the repeat, Apple is preparing to boost the number of built-in AI computing cores in the A18 chip and M4 processor.

While the report doesn’t explicitly say it, it is referring to the core inside Apple’s Neural Engine and the A18 chip especially, expected to power the iPhone 16 series, set to launch in 2024.

Apple beefing up its AI silicon for later this year isn’t that surprising. The last iOS 18 leak indicated AI additions, and even CEO Tim Cook hinted at generative AI features for later this year.

An improved AI hardware could help Apple add features like enhanced photo-editing, Siri with boosted power, and more.

Android phones are already offering AI-powered image editing, text/document summarization, live call translations, and more. So, it is likely Apple may also offer all or some of these features with the coming iPhone 16.

Either way, even if Apple’s AI enhancements with the iPhone 16 series aren’t comprehensive, it makes sense for the company to upgrade the hardware for future updates.

