New iPhone 16 component leak confirms vertical camera bump

About two weeks ago, an iPhone 16 prototype leak showcased the new vertically aligned rear camera module, reminiscent of 2017’s iPhone X.

Now, in the latest post on X/Twitter, the leaker Majin Bu revealed images of vertically aligned camera modules, claiming them to be for the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

The leaked images show the module upside down, which doesn’t make them illegitimate. Even MacRumors verified them through its sources.

This would appear to be the new camera module of the iPhone 16, as you can see the vertical positioning is confirmed pic.twitter.com/JWF5olGwQ4 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 16, 2024

No design changes are rumored for the “Pro” iPhone 16 models

Source: MacRumors

According to MacRumors, its sources have confirmed the camera part showcased in the photos is indeed the chassis for the I-34 camera project expected to be used in the iPhone 16, speculated to be released in September this year.

The iPhone X featured a small camera island with two cameras separated by a flash, housed under a single glass. Apple continued the same design with the iPhone XS but changed it with the iPhone 11 by widening the camera island.

Apple changed the rear camera placement again with the new-pro iPhone 13 models by keeping the same widened camera island but placing the camera modules diagonally, which continued till the iPhone 15 series.

It is widely speculated that Apple will revert to the iPhone X’s camera island design (not identical, of course), courtesy of the Vision Pro.

The latest iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max can take spatial photos and record spatial videos, which users can view in 3D with Apple’s spatial computer.

Only the “Pro” iPhone 15 models are capable of this feat., not the standard iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus, as the rear cameras don’t align.

Hence, Apple is trying to make the standard iPhone 16 models capable of shooting spatial photos and videos by aligning the rear cameras.

We expect the iPhone 16 Pro models to retain its current design aesthetics, continuing since the iPhone 11 series.

The “Pro” iPhone models already have vertically aligned cameras, making them capable of shooting photos and videos for the Apple Vision Pro, so we don’t see any reason for the Cupertino firm to change them.

