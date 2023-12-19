New leak details huge iPhone 16 Pro and 17 Pro camera upgrades

Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series just months ago and the iPhone 16 leaks have started coming in steadily. But a leaker has now posted intriguing new details about the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro models.

The information comes from the leaker Revegnus on X/Twitter, where the leaker has claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro models will pack an upgraded 48MP main camera.

More specifically, according to him, the iPhone 16 Pro model’s primary camera will offer the same 1.22-micron pixel size but will feature a stacked design.

iPhone Camera Roadmap



iPhone 16 Pro Series:



1. The wide-angle upgraded to 48MP with a 1.22um stacked design (iPhone 15 Pro Series had a 48MP 1.22um standard design).

2. The ultra-wide-angle upgraded to 48MP (iPhone 15 Pro Series had 12MP 1.4um).



For the iPhone 17 Pro Series:… pic.twitter.com/LIChH3enAn — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) December 17, 2023

The leaker is probably referring to Sony’s two-layer transistor pixel tech for stacked image sensors that provide wider dynamic range and lower noise.

The leaker also talks about the iPhone 16 Pro’s new 48MP ultrawide camera lens, which would be an excellent upgrade from the current 12MP sensor.

The 17 Pro is getting a better camera upgrade than the iPhone 16 Pro

While a new 48MP ultrawide lens for the iPhone 16 Pro model would be excellent, we are more excited about the iPhone 17 Pro’s camera upgrades.

According to Revegnus, the iPhone 17 Pro models will sport a 48MP telephoto camera. We are expecting a 5x zoom as the current leaks point to both iPhone 16 Pro models gaining a 5x folded zoom camera next year.

That said, it would be a significant upgrade for the iPhone Pro models, as the current iPhone 15 Pro Max features only a 12MP 5x camera. Higher-resolution sensors are ideal for the zoom cameras.

Besides the new telephoto camera, the iPhone 17 Pro is also rumored to get an upgraded 48MP primary camera featuring a 1/1.14-inch sensor and 1.4-micron pixel size.

While we are pretty excited about the news, we also recommend that readers take the information with a grain of salt, as the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro are way down the line, and Apple could easily change things any time it wants.

