2024 Apple Watch to get new design and health features

Apple Watch is without a doubt, one of the best smartwatches money can buy, and Apple is planning to make the wearable more useful, according to a new report.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest wearable from the company, and it has remained the same in terms of design and features compared to its predecessor. Although, the new hand gesture feature is awesome.

However, the latest report from Bloomberg states that the Apple Watch is going to be the primary focus of the company in 2024.

We already know about Apple’s plan to redesign the Apple Watch for its tenth anniversary, along with the new health features, and the latest report states the very same thing.

Apple’s new health features for the 2024 Apple Watches

According to the report, there will be at least one Apple Watch model in 2024 with a new design.

The report further states that there will be two new additions to the health feature – hypertension detection and sleep apnea detection.

The smartwatch will detect the onset symptoms and suggest users go for follow-ups to get further tested for these conditions.

Interestingly, we have already seen these features on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 6; however, they are limited to a few regions only.

While Samsung’s Galaxy Watch can monitor blood pressure, it is a manual process that requires time for calibration and testing. Unfortunately, the watch doesn’t do this automatically and cannot detect any change in patterns over time.

On the other hand, the sleep apnea detection feature works better and detects the same by monitoring the blood oxygen levels during sleep automatically.

So, it all comes down to Apple’s implementation. While we are not sure about Apple plans, we are pretty sure the company will limit the new features to the 2024 watches in the classic Apple way.

