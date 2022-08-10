The new Galaxy Watch 5 offers up to 40 hours of battery life

Samsung launched its latest wearable devices at its Unpacked event today. Among the new devices is the Galaxy Watch 5. With so many leaks about the new watch, is the actual product going to live up to the hype? Quite possibly.

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes, 40mm at $279.99 and 44mm at $309.99. Both sizes feature LTE variants that will give you mobile data for an extra $50.

One of the biggest improvements to the Galaxy Watch 5 is its battery life. The 40mm version comes with a 284mAh battery, and the 44mm has a 410mAh battery.

That should, hopefully, be able to provide the 40-hour battery life that Samsung promised with the Galaxy Watch 4, though most people found it rarely reached that mark.

BONUS OFFER: Preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro now and get a $50 Samsung credit, plus a free Duo charging pad. On top of that, get up to $125 trade-in credit — guaranteed with any smartwatch, in any condition.

Image: KnowTechie

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 battery also has fast-charging capabilities. It can be charged up to 45 percent in just 30 minutes.

So even when the battery does reach its capacity limits, you’ll be back up and running in no time.

Improved sensors on the latest Galaxy Watch

Image: Samsung

Additionally, Samsung improved the 3-in-1 BioActive sensor that it introduced in last year’s Galaxy Watch 4. The improved sensor helps to provide ECGs, heart monitoring, and body composition analysis, alongside new sleep tracking features.

Samsung also opted to add in a body temperature sensor this time around, which could app developers a new tool to work with when developing health and wellness features.

Beyond that, the Galaxy Watch 5 features some slight design changes over its predecessor. The back is more curved to better fit your wrist for BioActive sensor readings and it features a more durable sapphire crystal display.

Preorders start today with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 officially launching on August 26. The 40mm $279.99 and 44mm $309.99 Galaxy Watch 5 can be bought directly from Samsung or retailers like Best Buy.

BONUS OFFER: Preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro now and get a $50 Samsung credit, plus a free Duo charging pad. On top of that, get up to $125 trade-in credit — guaranteed with any smartwatch, in any condition.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.