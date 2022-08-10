Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have hi-fi audio, ANC, and cost $229

Need a new pair of buds to go with your foldable Galaxy? During its Unpacked event, Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The latest Pro buds will cost $229.99 and are available for preorder today and officially launching on August 26.

This time around Samsung opted for a smaller, more portable design for its Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They’re about 15 percent smaller than the original Buds Pro and come in black, white, or purple.

BONUS OFFER: Preorder the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro now and get $30 in Samsung credit, plus a free charging pad. Additionally, you can get a $75 trade-in credit — guaranteed with any Galaxy Buds, in any condition. Plus, a $50 trade-in credit is guaranteed with any wireless audio.

The company has also increased the size of the venting grille on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to allow more airflow to your ears when wearing. This should, hopefully, make the buds more comfortable for long-time usage.

As for features, the Buds 2 Pro can still automatically switch between Samsung devices for added convenience. But there’s still no support for multipoint connect, which allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously.

Samsung improved audio playback with this model, adding support for 24-bit hi-fi audio playback. But the company notes that 24-bit audio depends on support from your music app, which Spotify has yet to add.

Samsung has also improved 360 audio in the Buds Pro 2. Additionally, the Buds Pro 2 are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, making them ready for LE (low-energy) Bluetooth playback.

With up to 8 hours of battery life (or five when using ANC) Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro 2 have impressive battery life. And you can add an additional 30 hours (20 hours with ANC active) of battery life from the Buds 2 Pro case.

Preorders start today, with availability starting on August 26. The $229.99 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be bought directly from Samsung or retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

