A recent report says the best iPhone 15 Pro Max feature, the 5x optical zoom, will come to next year’s standard iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple released the iPhone 15 Pro Max in September 2021, as part of the iPhone 15 series.

The Pro Max model was packed with features with the best the company had to offer, which includes 5x zoom at 120mm via the telephoto lens, the longest optical zoom ever on an iPhone.

The new report says that the tetraprism technology is coming to next year’s standard Pro models, paving the way for 5x zoom on the iPhone 16 Pro.

In the words of renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, “Apple is expected to include a tetraprism camera in the iPhone 16 Pro,” hinting the 5x is coming to both Pro models next year.

Let’s hope for a better iPhone 16 Pro

In other words, the next year will be exciting for iPhone fans. This will especially be true for those who wanted the smaller Pro model and missed out on the 5x lens.

This year’s Pro Max variant is significantly more expensive than its Pro alternative, making it less appealing.

It is unclear why Apple limited the 5x zoom to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the higher price tag of the Pro Max makes up for the increased manufacturing cost.

The Pro Max variant has a larger body to accommodate new components and a bigger battery for longer life.

Although Kuo states that Apple’s spec upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro Max was “urgent,” a possible indication that the 5x zoom was a last-minute addition, arguably the best reason for its absence from the rest of the lineup.

However, prior to the iPhone 15’s launch, we had already heard that Apple was planning to add the periscope lens to the iPhone 16 Pro. Even Kuo mentioned it back then.

So, in all likelihood, it’s going to become a reality. However, the wait would be long, as the iPhone 16 series is expected to debut during its usual September window.

And it’s bad news for users of the non-Pro versions, as the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are going to be using 60 Hz screens again.

