Apple will launch OLED iPad mini and Air in 2026, says report

Despite the rumors, Apple didn’t release new iPads in October. However, a new report indicates the company is likely to do so in 2024 with one major change in the roster.

Apple’s plan to add OLED panels to the iPads has been well-documented for the past year. The OLED transition will kickstart with the iPad Pro in 2024, with the rest of the models to follow soon.

A recent report from the ET News now offers more details regarding the OLED transition with key information about the iPad mini and its larger 8.7-inch OLED screen that is in the works.

The OLED iPad mini screen will be larger with LTPS technology

While we already knew about Apple’s “OLEDefication” of its iPad lineup, ET News’s report provides a more detailed insight into Apple’s gradual switch to OLED.

According to the report, the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros will be the first to receive the OLED screen with ProMotion, slated for 2024. Apple’s ProMotion is an exceptional feature that adjusts the screen refresh rate based on the content.

Meanwhile, the iPad mini is slated for a larger 8.7-inch OLED display in 2026. The iPad mini currently sports an 8.3-inch LCD panel.

Additionally, Apple is expected to update the iPad mini in 2024 with a new processor and a better LCD panel. The new panel will reportedly address the iPad mini’s jelly scrolling issue.

The iPad Air is currently available in only one size – 10.9-inch, featuring an LCD panel. This iPad Air is also set to receive an OLED panel in 2026 alongside the iPad mini.

On the other hand, the rumored larger iPad Air with a 12.9-inch screen is expected to launch in 2024 with an LCD panel. According to the report, the larger iPad Air will also get the OLED treatment in 2027.

However, there’s one key difference between the OLED panels on the iPad Pro and the rest of the iPad lineup.

The OLED panel on the iPad Pro will feature LTPO technology, enabling ProMotion and up to a 120 HZ refresh rate.

On the other hand, the OLED panels on the rest of the iPad models, including the OLED iPad mini, will feature LTPS technology, limiting the refresh rate up to 60 Hz.

There’s more! MacBooks are also in line for OLED treatment

Lastly, the ET News’ report also reveals multiple MacBooks are also in line for the OLED displays.

According to the report, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is slated for OLED treatment in 2025, while the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air refresh is set for 2026, along with the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

While all these are excellent news and come from a reliable outlet, it is still recommended to treat these rumors with a pinch of skepticism. As it’s a long roster and there are multiple factors involved, Apple can change its plans any time.

