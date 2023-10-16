Apple launched its latest iPhones a month ago, and now, a new leak indicates the Cupertino-based company is ready to announce an update for its non-Pro iPads later this week.

Apple has updated its iPad Pro models to the latest processors, like the M2 chip. The classic iPad was redesigned last year, and the iPad Air now uses the M1 chip.

That update was from two years ago when the iPad mini was last revised. Every iPad except the Pro models is due for an update, and this year is when we expect to see them.

According to Supercharged, Apple plans to launch new iPads later this week. More specifically, the company could announce the new iPad Air, iPad mini, and base iPad on October 17.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

The report further says the new iPads will feature new chips.

Gurman has something else to say about the new iPads

Image: KnowTechie

The report has been corroborated by the folks at 9to5Mac, who states that the announcement will happen through media briefings with select members.

On the other hand, in his latest Power On newsletter, reputed Apple analyst Mark Gurman claims the new iPads are coming later this year, just not this week. He specifically stated the launch isn’t happening in October.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability More often than not, the company debuts new laptops and iPads in October — about a month after the latest iPhone and watch get out the door. And while I reported in July that Apple was planning such a release this year, the latest indications are that it won’t happen this month.

Considering both reports are coming from reliable sources, we are at a crossroads.

While we have always trusted renowned analyst Gurman, especially on big releases like this one, we also can’t ignore that Supercharged and 9to5Mac are reliable and seem pretty confident. So, it is best to wait it out.

We know that Apple intends to fix the display scrolling issue on the iPad Mini, and the new iPad Air is also rumored to get a larger variant. So, both are happening. It’s just a question of when.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news