Apple plans to update iPhones before you open the box

Apple is reportedly testing a way to update iPhones while they’re sealed in their packaging.
Iphone 15 in hands purple background
Image: KnowTechie

Apple launched the iPhone 15 series roughly a month ago with a few expected upgrades, like USB-C, and some unexpected, like the ability to play triple-A games on the Pro models.  

The new smartphones also had a bug that needed an urgent update before transferring data from an older iPhone (via The Verge).

While it’s common for devices to need a day-one update, Apple is reportedly working on a tool to make the initial update for iPhones a thing of the past.

That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who reports in his latest Power On newsletter that Apple has developed a proprietary device so that Apple employees can update an iPhone without unsealing its box. 

Apple is planning a rollout by the end of 2023 to update iPhones

Screenshot of the settings page to update iphone to the next ios version
Image: KnowTechie

According to Gurman, the technology isn’t too far away. The Cupertino-based company plans to roll out this feature to the stores by the end of 2023, eliminating the necessity of having to update aniPhone when purchased.

They need to place the iPhone’s box on the top of this device, which would turn on the iPhone, update its software, and turn it down using wireless functionality. 

That’s all from Gurman about the new future tech from Apple. However, the analyst has provided additional information about upcoming Apple devices. 

The company plans to launch a cheaper version of its Vision Pro headset with an iPhone processor inside rather than a Mac chip with no outside display and fewer cameras and sensors.

