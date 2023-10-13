News
Apple releases critical iOS 16.7.1 update – what you need to know
This urgent update is for older iPhones and iPads still running on iOS 16, including iPhone 8, iPhone X, and newer models.
Look alive, Appleheads – Tim Cook and friends have pushed out yet another “critical” iOS 16 update for your iPhones and iPads. Apparently, there’s some nasty bug going around that could let hackers take over your phone. Yikes!
According to Apple’s security page, this bug earned the ominous “zero-day” label, meaning the shady hacking types already know about it and are actively trying to exploit it to steal your data or brick your phone into a useless slab. Not ideal!
This urgent update is for older iPhones and iPads still running on iOS 16, including iPhone 8, iPhone X, and newer models. So, if you’re still rocking a home button in 2022, today’s your lucky day.
Here is what the new iOS 16.7.1 and iPadOS 16.7.1 update patch up:
Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2
Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today!
How to install iOS 16.7.1
To install iOS 16.7.1 or iPadOS 16.7.1, head to Settings > General > Software Update and smash that download button. Fair warning – these updates can be absolute chonkers, so make sure you’re on WiFi unless you want to obliterate your data plan.
Once updated, you should be safe from this zero-day attack at least until another bug rears its ugly head, which, knowing Apple’s shoddy security track record, should be any day now.
So, get updated. Defend your iEmpire from digital invaders by always installing the latest patches. And maybe cool it on all those risky clicks – we know your addiction to dank memes makes you an easy target.
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Verizon offer gets you a free iPhone 15 Pro with iPhone trade-in
- How to automatically delete two-factor authentication codes on iPhone
- Apple rolls out iOS 17 update to battle overheating iPhone 15 bug
- Apple addresses iPhone 15 overheating bug (updated)
Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask
TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks