How to automatically delete two-factor authentication codes on iPhone

We all love the peace of mind that comes with extra security like two-factor authentication (2FA). However, the aftermath is often a messy inbox filled with one-time codes.

If you’ve found yourself annoyed by this clutter, you’re not alone. Thankfully, with iOS 17, Apple has introduced a neat solution.

Now, there’s a handy feature that clears out these codes for you, automatically. By simply flipping a switch in your settings, you can say goodbye to the endless list of codes in your Messages app.

In this post, we’ll show you how to activate this feature, helping you keep a clean inbox while staying secure

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

How to delete two-factor authentication codes automatically on iOS 17

If you want to set your iPhone to automatically delete used two-factor authentication codes, making inbox clutter a thing of the past, here’s how to do it. But first, you’ll need to update to iOS 17 first, if you haven’t already. Open Settings Begin by opening the ‘Settings’ app on your iPhone Tap on ‘Passwords’ From the list of options, scroll down to find and tap on the ‘Passwords’ tab Unlock Your Phone You may be prompted to unlock your phone for security purposes. If so, go ahead and do that Access ‘Password Options’ Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability Once unlocked, you’ll see an option for ‘Password Options’. Tap on that Find the ‘Verification Codes’ Section Scroll down within the ‘Password Options’ until you find the ‘Verification Codes’ section. Select it when you do. Enable ‘Clean Up Automatically’ Within the ‘Verification Codes’ section, you’ll see an option to ‘Clean Up Automatically’. Tap on the toggle next to it to enable this feature.

And there you have it – you’ve just set your iPhone to automatically delete used two-factor authentication codes, making inbox clutter a thing of the past. Now, isn’t that satisfying?

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3 Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer. Preorder Now

This feature is designed with user convenience in mind. It will not delete any unused authentication codes, only those that have been used. This ensures that you won’t accidentally lose a code you may need later.

This automatic cleanup also extends to the Mail app too, ensuring all your inboxes remain clutter-free.

iOS 17 makes deleting two-factor authentication codes on iPhone super easy

Stepping up your digital security with two-factor authentication is a smart move, but it often comes with the small annoyance of a cluttered inbox.

Thankfully, iOS 17 brings a simple yet effective solution to this common problem.

With the automatic deletion feature highlighted in this guide, you can effortlessly keep your inbox tidy, showing that staying secure doesn’t have to come with a side of disorder.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news