iOS 17 is coming, but your iPhone may not support it – here’s why

Every year, Apple announces a new iteration of iOS at WWDC, and this year is no different.

Apple announced and previewed iOS 17 at WWDC, its annual developer’s conference. The new update will be a major revision with some interesting new features.

iOS 17 is set to release this fall, but as with previous years, not all iPhone models will be compatible with the update. Some older iPhones won’t receive the upgrade and will remain on their current version.

Among the iPhones that will support iOS 17 is a notable device from a few years back: The list includes 2017's iPhone X.

List of iOS 17 Compatible iPhones

iOS 17 is coming this fall, but the public beta will roll out in July. Apple says if your phone isn’t on this list, you have nothing to worry about.

But for the folks who are still holding on to that iPhone 7 for dear life, say goodbye to any new iOS updates.

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Min Phone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (second generation and later)

iPhone 14 (including Plus)

iPhone 14 Pro

So, what happens if your iPhone isn’t on the list?

How to find out which model iPhone you have

Don’t know which iPhone model you have? No worries; go through the following steps to find out. 1. Open the Settings App 2. Navigate to General Tap About From here, you should see which iPhone you have

What to do if your iPhone missed out on the compatibility list?

Sadly, there’s nothing you can do if your iPhone didn’t make the cut. The alternative is buying a new iPhone. If that’s not an option, you’ll miss out on the update.

Along with that, you’ll miss out on any future security updates. iOS 16 will be the last iOS version on your iPhone.

