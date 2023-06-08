Connect with us

Apple

iOS 17 is coming, but your iPhone may not support it – here’s why

It might be time to buy a new iPhone.
iOS17 mockup in purple background
Image: KnowTechie

Every year, Apple announces a new iteration of iOS at WWDC, and this year is no different. 

Apple announced and previewed iOS 17 at WWDC, its annual developer’s conference. The new update will be a major revision with some interesting new features.

iOS 17 is set to release this fall, but as with previous years, not all iPhone models will be compatible with the update. Some older iPhones won’t receive the upgrade and will remain on their current version.

Among the iPhones that will support iOS 17 is a notable device from a few years back: The list includes 2017’s iPhone X. The list includes 2017’s iPhone X

A smartphone with a mobile phone case is being used to access multimedia and communicate electronically.
Image: KnowTechie

List of iOS 17 Compatible iPhones

iOS 17 is coming this fall, but the public beta will roll out in July. Apple says if your phone isn’t on this list, you have nothing to worry about.

But for the folks who are still holding on to that iPhone 7 for dear life, say goodbye to any new iOS updates.

  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 Min
  • Phone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 Mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (second generation and later)
  • iPhone 14 (including Plus)
  • iPhone 14 Pro

So, what happens if your iPhone isn’t on the list? 

How to find out which model iPhone you have

Don’t know which iPhone model you have? No worries; go through the following steps to find out. 

  1. 1. Open the Settings Appiphone settings app

  2. 2. Navigate to GeneralGeneral Settings tab with red outline on general in purple background

  3. Tap About

  4. From here, you should see which iPhone you haveiphone update ios

What to do if your iPhone missed out on the compatibility list? 

Sadly, there’s nothing you can do if your iPhone didn’t make the cut. The alternative is buying a new iPhone. If that’s not an option, you’ll miss out on the update.

Along with that, you’ll miss out on any future security updates. iOS 16 will be the last iOS version on your iPhone. 

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

More in Apple