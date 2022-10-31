Getting a brand-new iPhone 14 is an exciting and expensive purchase. Finding the best case for your iPhone 14 is necessary to keep your investment in pristine condition.

We have put together a list of the best iPhone 14 cases on the market designed to keep your iPhone looking fresh and new.

While looking at the best iPhone 14 cases, you will see MagSafe-compatible cases. Introduced on the iPhone 12, MagSafe is made up of magnets that allow you to connect various accessories to your device.

otThese accessories include items such as chargers and stands. But not all MagSafe cases are the same. The best MagSafe cases have built-in magnets to ensure a great experience.

Some manufacturers claim its cases are MagSafe-compatible but don’t include magnets. While these cases technically work because they are so thin, it usually results in a weak magnet connection and a poor experience.

How we made our picks

Image: Unsplash

Finding the best iPhone case can be a daunting task. There are so many case options on the market that it can take a long time to find the best ones.

Our recommendations for the best iPhone 14 cases result from our testing and extensive research.

We spent countless hours pouring over user reviews, Reddit posts, and YouTube videos to create a comprehensive list.

The best iPhone 14 cases

The best iPhone case is the one that provides your device with the most protection in the style that you want. There are all types of case designs that tend to come in various colors.

Whether you are looking for an ultra-thin case, one built like a tank, or something in between, there is no shortage of cases on the market. These are our top picks.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

Image: KnowTechie

The Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe is a great thin-style case from Apple. It features a silicone exterior with a microfibre-lined interior to give your iPhone the protection it deserves.

This case has built-in magnets within the case to securely hold your MagSafe accessories. It also comes in a variety of colors to suit your needs.

The smooth exterior can be slightly slippery initially but will become less slippery over time. The biggest issue with this case is that it can get dirty quickly.

The silicone does attract dirt and pet hair, so it may need routine cleaning. It’s available for purchase from Apple or Amazon for $49.

CASETiFY Essential Case

Image: KnowTechie

The CASETiFY Essential Case is another thin case with excellent grip. With a clear back and colored edges, you can show off the beauty of your device. The backplate consists of hard plastic, and the sides consist of TPU.

The front of the case and around the camera ring have 1.2mm raised edges to keep those areas extra protected. The raised edges also do wonders for keeping your display from coming in contact with surfaces.

This case is not MagSafe compatible but is thin enough to support wireless charging. The clear plastic back can scratch easily, and I’m not in love with the CASETiFY branding around the camera ring.

It is available exclusively from Amazon for $35.

Cyrill Classic Charm Mag

Image: KnowTechie

The Classic Charm Mag is a unique case from Cyrill. Cyrill is the sister brand to Spigen. Its main feature is that it has two hooks on the bottom of the case where you can attach a shoulder strap.

It has built-in magnets to ensure great MagSafe compatibility. The case is made from Polyurethane Leather (PU Leather or vegan leather).

Depending on pocket size, the shoulder strap hook can become annoying if you put this case in your pocket. Other than the shoulder strap, there isn’t much personalization going on. It only comes in black.

You can get the case from Cyrill and Amazon.

Gear4 Crystal Palace Clear Case

Image: KnowTechie

The Gear4 Crystal Palace Clear Case by Zagg is built well to show off the full style of your iPhone 14. It’s constructed with D30, which is a thin and lightweight material.

It is military drop-tested and can withstand up to a 10-foot drop. The case has a beveled edge to keep your screen and camera lenses off the surface. The case supports wireless charging

The Gear4 isn’t MagSafe compatible. It also tends to get dirty and lose its clearness over time.

You can get the case from Zagg.

Lupa Legacy Wallet Case

Image: KnowTechie

The Lupa Legacy Wallet Case is a high-quality case made from PU leather with handcrafted stitching. It can hold up to four cards and has an additional spot to hold your cash.

The case has a 0.5 mm raised edge around the camera, and a 1.6 mm raised edge around the main display to offer greater protection.

Unlike many wallet cases, this one supports wireless charging compatibility. This wallet case has a magnetic clasp to keep the case closed.

This case isn’t MagSafe compatible. You can get the case from Lupa and Amazon.

Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case

Image: KnowTechie

Mujjo hit it out of the park with its leather wallet case. This case leaves no edges exposed, can carry up to 3 cards, and features premium Ecco leather.

The buttons are made from machine metal, died to match the rest of the case. The camera lens and screen edges are raised and wrapped in leather.

Being made of leather, this case can show marks and scuffs that develop over time. The leather can stretch if more than one card is placed in each slot. This can loosen the card slot and make holding your cards less secure.

You can find the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case at Mujjo and Amazon.

OtterBox Defender Series Pro XT MagSafe Case

Image: KnowTechie

Otterbox is known for its indestructible cases. The Defender Series Pro XT lives up to that reputation and can withstand 5 times more drops than the military standard.

This two-piece case has a polycarbonate shell and synthetic rubber slipcover. It has port covers to block dirt, dust, and lint from getting into the jacks and ports.

The outside of the case has an antimicrobial additive that prevents the growth of bacteria. It has built-in magnets to work with MagSafe chargers and accessories.

You can get the case from Otterbox and Best Buy.

OtterBox Symmetry Series+

Image: KnowTechie

The OtterBox Symmetry Series+ is a thinner case compared to traditional OtterBox cases. This case is designed to withstand 3 times more drops than the military standard.

The case has an antimicrobial coating to prevent the growth of bacteria. It has built-in magnets, allowing it to utilize MagSafe accessories and chargers.

You can get the Symmetry Series+ from OtterBox and Best Buy.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit

Image: KnowTechie

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit case is made from a blend of PC and TPU for increased durability. It utilizes Air Cushion technology to provide military-grade drop protection.

This case is infused with blue resing to keep the case looking clear. It has raised edges to keep your screen off of any surface. This case is wireless charging compatible and has built-in magnets for MagSafe accessories.

You can get the Ultra Hybrid MagFit case from Spigen and Amazon.

Torras Guardian Shockproof

Image: KnowTechie

The Guardian Shockproof is a slim profile case from Torras. The sides feature a soft bumper for enhanced grip and a nano-oleophobic coating to endure a silky smooth touch without being sticky.

Torras designed this case for ultimate protection. It is rated to keep your phone safe with up to three times more protection than standard military-grade protection.

This is not a MagSafe case, but it is wireless charging compatible. You can get it from Torras or Amazon.

Totallee iPhone 14 Case

Image: KnowTechie

Totallee iPhone 14 case is an ultra-thin case with a minimalistic design. At just 0.02-inches thin, Totallee claims that it is the world’s slimmest iPhone 14 case.

Its color cases and clear hard cases are made of polypropylene, while its clear soft cases are made of TPU. These can have MagSafe built-in, or you can get it without it (although they are so thin, it will technically still work).

These cases are thin but don’t offer the best drop protection. Totallee says it designed them to offer everyday protection from bumps, scratches, dirt, and minor drops.

You can get the Totallee iPhone 14 case directly from Totallee.

UAG Monarch Series

Image: KnowTechie

UAG built the Monarch case like a tank, rated to keep your phone safe from a 20 ft drop. It is comprised of five layers to keep your iPhone protected.

You get a shock-resistant core, signature armor frame, a layer of leather, kevlar, or carbon fiber, a polycarbonate plate, and impact-resistant rubber sides.

Somehow UAG kept this case relatively thin. It is capable of wireless charging, but don’t expect any MagSafe products to work. You can get the UAG Monarch from UAG and Amazon.

What type of iPhone case should I buy?

Buying a case is a personal choice based on your lifestyle and preferences.

If you work in construction or engage in activities that can leave your iPhone destroyed, you may want to check out the OtterBox or UAG cases.

Maybe you like to take your phone running or don’t want the bulk in your bag or pocket, then something from Torras, Totallee, or Spigen might do the trick.

If you want functionality, then a wallet case can protect your device and double as your wallet.

Do I need a case for my iPhone 14?

No matter how careful you are, the odds are you will drop your iPhone at some point. A case will likely be the differentiating factor if the device remains unscathed or a spider web of cracks.

Apple has done a remarkable job engineering the iPhone. But it still has glass on the front and back of the device and is susceptible to cracking.

These devices tend to hold their value incredibly well. When it comes time to upgrade your device, you may choose to sell your current one to lower the cost of the new one.

The best way to keep your resale value high is to protect it with a case. Keeping your device looking fresh and new.

Is a MagSafe case the best for my iPhone 14?

Credit: Brandon Romanchuk/Unsplash

MagSafe cases may or may not be a necessity for you. You may not have any MagSafe accessories, but you may look into them in the future.

So getting a case today that includes MagSafe may be the future-proofing you are looking for. MagSafe is a critical component of many of the best accessories available for these devices.

You may not use the feature now, but you very well could in the future.

A case doesn’t need to be MagSafe Compatible to be a great case. If MagSafe is not something that interests you, then your options for a great case expand considerably.

The hallmark of a great case is how well it protects your device, not how well accessories attach to it.

The best iPhone 14 case for you

Any of the cases in this list can be at the top of our best iPhone 14 cases list. The truth is that the best case is one that fits your specific needs.

Just because I prefer a slim case that I can easily slip into my pocket doesn’t mean your tank-like case isn’t just as good.

A case is also a great opportunity to add your personal touch to your device. The list here represents the best cases we have found and the ones we recommend.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s but one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.