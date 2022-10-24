New Best Buy program lets you get a new MacBook every three years

MacBooks can be a drain on your wallet, but what if you had the option to pay monthly and update every three years? That’s what Best Buy’s new Upgrade+ hopes to entice you with.

Announced today, Upgrade+ is a new financing option from Best Buy that spreads MacBook payments over 36 months. Think of it as a combination lease and upgrade program.

Essentially, it lets you pay a monthly payment for your MacBook. Currently, it includes the M1 MacBook Air, the M2 MacBook Air, two M1 MacBook Pro models (14-inch and 16-inch), and the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro.

You can also roll some premium Apple services, like AppleCare+, into your monthly payments. The same goes for select accessories.

Best Buy gives an example of how the payments will work:

Upgrade+ allows customers to finance a Mac laptop from $19.99/month1 for 36 months and the $280.35 final payment is due in month 37. Based on an original price of $999.99.

The statement offers one explanation, but you also have other options. We’ll detail those below.

What happens to your MacBook after three years?

After the three-year period, you’ll have a couple of different options for your MacBook. For one, you can buy out the remainder of your debt to own the MacBook outright (as shown above).

You can also return the MacBook and upgrade to a new one and start on your monthly payments again. And, finally, you have the option of returning the MacBook and leaving the program.

Best Buy also notes that its new program could be a way to lower waste, as returned MacBooks become part of the company’s “circular economy programs.”

