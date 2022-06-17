The M2 MacBook Pro is reportedly 20% faster than the M1 version

Planning on picking up a 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro? You’ll be glad to know that it’s at least 20% better than the M1 MacBook Pro you already have.

In a leaked Geekbench 5 test, the M2 was revealed to be up to 20% faster than the M1. That’s a 2% gain on even Apple’s prediction for the chip at an estimated 18% performance boost.

This is a singular benchmark, to be sure, and a leaked one at that. But it’s certainly promising every way you look at it.

A more granular look at the Geekbench 5 test reveals that the M2 MacBook Pro scored 1,919 points in the single-core test and 8,928 in the multi-core test. Both scores are higher than what Apple originally estimated. They’re also higher than what the M1 scored previously at 1,707 and 7,419.

CPU Benchmarks have leaked for Apple's M2 chip!



3.49GHz CPU clock vs M1's 3.2GHz

Single-core performance gain vs M1: 11.56%

Multi-core performance gain vs M1: 19.45%



A little bit better than my estimates. I'm impressed!https://t.co/TGHOHw77Ds

Thanks to @amoss_137 for sharing. pic.twitter.com/NS9xODnOdX — Vadim Yuryev (@VadimYuryev) June 15, 2022

Further, the Metal benchmark revealed that the M2 scored 30,627 points in comparison to the M1’s 21,0001 score, which marks a 45% increase.

As a refresher, the M2 chip originally debuted during WWDC 2022. You can get your hands on it in both the refreshed MacBook Air and, of course, the M2 MacBook Pro.

Image: Apple

This marks a great time to be an Apple hardware fan. These are some seriously impressive boosts. And if you’re in the market for a new laptop, both the MacBook Air and Pro are well worth dropping the cash on. As long as you’re not planning on doing much gaming. You should pony up for a PC for that.

The 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro is up for preorder as of today, so you can go ahead and lock yours in if these specs speak to you.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: