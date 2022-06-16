Preorders for the Apple M2 MacBook Pro start on June 17

In the market for a new laptop? Preorder your 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro this weekend, starting June 17. Apple is refreshing its entry-level MacBook Pro with the new M2 chip.

Originally announced during WWDC 2022, the new notebook will be available for preorder on Friday, June 17. Apple confirmed the release date in a new blog.

The M2 MacBook Pro isn’t the update many had hoped it would be. That honor went to the completely revamped M2 MacBook Air. But it’s still well worth picking up. This new refreshed Pro laptop, along with rocking the M2 chip, still retains the older Touch Bar designs.

If you want to lock your own laptop in, you’ll be able to do so very soon. When preorders go live on Friday, you can pick up the cheapest version of the new laptop for $1,299.

As far as when you can actually get your hands on it? You can expect to start seeing the M2 MacBook Pro ship and show up in stores on June 24. There’s still no release date for the M2 MacBook Air.

The M2 MacBook Pro comes with the same processor as the M2 MacBook Air. It comes with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. If you want to match the new MacBook Air’s chip, you’ll need to pony up a bit more cash, but it’s doable.

There’s also the M2 MacBook Pro’s active cooling feature, which means lengthier sustained performance over a period of time.

In the end, the choice is up to you if you’d like to hold out for the M2 MacBook Air. But the Pro still looks to be a formidable machine. And you’ll be ahead of the pack for, oh, a year. Then the laptop cycle will start anew, as it always does. Those new Apple products are always so pretty, though.

The M2 MacBook Pro can be preordered starting tomorrow, June 17. Apple expects to start shipping the MacBook Pro on June 24.

