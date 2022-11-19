Mkeke’s iPhone 14 cases are sleek, eye-catching and affordable

Your pricey iPhone 14 deserves all the tender loving care it can get, and that starts with the best iPhone 14 cases.

The right protective case for your iPhone 14 can help to prevent scratches, smudges, and damage due to accidental drops, among others.

However, choosing one can be a hassle with hundreds of available protective phone cases.

But not anymore. Mkeke’s range of iPhone protective cases makes the perfect accessory for your iPhone 14, beautifying and preserving it from everyday damages due to wear and tear.

So what do they have to offer? Let’s dive in and go through some of its best options.

Mkeke iPhone 14 Case

The Mkeke iPhone 14 case is one of the best clear, transparent, and shockproof bumper cases for your iPhone 14. It is made with transparent, non-yellowing HD TPU material that prevents sweat, stain, and grease.

The Mkeke iPhone 14 Case has a hollow bumper protection design with a 3.1mm raised bezel in the middle. This acts as a shockproof buffer or airbag that absorbs the pressure in the event of a fall.

It also has raised bezels around the camera lenses and screen for extra military-grade drop protection.

It is perfectly engineered with precision cutouts for easy access to all your essential ports and buttons, and it also supports wireless charging.

Climate pledge friendly, the Mkeke iPhone 14 clear case is also backward compatible with the iPhone 13.

If you own an iPhone 14 Plus, you should get the Mkeke iPhone 14 Plus protective case.

Made from polyurethane and polycarbonate material, this iPhone 14 Plus case is scratch-resistant and non-yellowing.

With this case, you never have to worry about your cameras being scratched, thanks to a 3mm bezel around them.

It also comes with a 1.92mm bezel throughout the surface to protect your screen from surface-level scratches and damage.

Not only does the Mkeke iPhone 14 Plus case beautify your iPhone 14 Plus, but it also protects it with military-grade drop protection.

It also has a mid-section hollow bumper design, supports wireless charging, and is equally Climate Pledge Friendly.

For a tiny fraction of the cost of an iPhone 14 Pro, you can get both the Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Case and some peace of mind.

Thanks to its crystal clear protective case, you can say goodbye to stubborn sticky smudges and ugly scratches that can lower your phone’s resale value.

It is made with polycarbonate and acrylic material and comes with raised bezels to protect your cameras, back of your phone and its screen.

The Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Case provides military-grade shockproof protection having passed a 1,550-feet drop test.

With a raised 3.9mm midsection bumper bezel, you get all round drop protection.

And although the Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Case is not MagSafe compatible, it does however support wireless charging. It is also Climate Pledge Friendly.

What if you’ve got an iPhone 14 Pro Max instead? No worries, you’ve got no problems either.

The Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Max Case literally has you covered. Its strategically placed bezels protect the back, center, front, and sides of your iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Made from high-definition polycarbonate material, this transparent non-yellowing case also comes with a three layer elastic airbag protection design. Its precision cutouts allow you to easily access all phone ports and buttons.

The Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Max Case is military-grade shockproof with thousands of hours of testing. It is easy to grip due to its anti-slip design.

Like other Mkeke iPhone 14 cases, this is not MagSafe compatible, but it supports wireless charging and is Climate Pledge Friendly.

So there you have it. These are some of our favorite Mkeke iPhone 14 cases. Of course, there’s plenty more to choose from via their Amazon store.

And with the Black Friday holiday approaching fast, you can get any of the cases mentioned above at considerable discounts. As of now, we’re already seeing on-site coupons with savings up to $10 or more.

So if you’re looking to stock up on iPhone 14 cases or cross names off your holiday shopping list, Mkeke is a good place to start. Visit the company’s Amazon store here.

