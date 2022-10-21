These iPhone 14 cases that normally cost $30 are down to $13

The iPhone 14 is an expensive phone. So it only makes sense to protect that investment with a case. And if you’re looking for a solid option at an affordable price, keep on reading.

For a limited time, Mkeke is extending KnowTechie readers with exclusive discounts that get a number of its premium iPhone 14 cases for nearly half of the usual asking price. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Verified Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Max Case: Clear Original Price: $18.99

Deal Price: $12 with promo code GWKG44HO

Offer is valid through October 23. Rating $12 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Verified Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Case: Clear Original Price: $16.99

Deal Price: $12 with promo code CF8TDOKV

Offer is valid through October 23. Rating $12 at Amazon On-Going Offer

NOTE: Mkeke tells KnowTechie that the promo codes only apply to clear cases. Any other colors are excluded from this offer.

Mkeke’s iPhone 14 Pro Case is the perfect military-grade case for your iPhone. Built with reinforced corners to protect against drops and dust, say goodbye to any accidental scratches or cracked screens.

Additionally, it offers durable, impact-resistant polycarbonate, rubber bumpers, and a tight-fitting scratch-resistant clear back panel. Plus, it’s made of TPU soft silicon, which prevents it from yellowing over time.

For just under $13, these options offer everything you’d want from an iPhone case. Check them out by visiting the links above. And remember, these promo codes are valid through October 23. Don’t miss out.

Deals Mkeke iPhone 14 Cases Specializing in designing iPhone accessories, Mkeke has become one of the top iPhone case brands since 2015. With over 1000,000+ positive ratings, the proof is in the pudding. Learn More

