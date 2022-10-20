Deals
Save up to $400 on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4
Don’t miss out, this promo is valid from October 17 through November 6.
No one likes paying full price for a smartphone, especially one that retails for over $1,000+.
So to lessen the burden on your wallet, Best Buy is running a Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 promotion that saves you up to $400 off the usual asking price. The only kicker is that the phone must be activated with purchase.
In terms of discounts, you have a bunch of options to choose from. Whether it’s the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Flip 4 – all of these phones are seeing significant discounts. Here are some of our favorites below:
Usually $1,919, a $350 discount drops the price to $1,569.99. On top of that, Best Buy will throw in a free $100 gift card.
Usually $1,059, a $30 discount drops the price to $759.99. On top of that, Best Buy will throw in a free $50 gift card.
Best Buy isn’t stopping there – this is just a little taste of what they’re offering. For the complete list of options, check out the promo page here.
The clock is ticking on these discounts. Best Buy tells KnowTechie that this promo is valid from October 17 through November 6. So don’t miss your chance to save big on some of the year’s hottest foldables.
Save up to $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Z series
Best Buy has the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 available at a $400 discount. The only catch is that you must purchase the phone with a plan through your mobile provider.
