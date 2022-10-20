Save up to $400 on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4

No one likes paying full price for a smartphone, especially one that retails for over $1,000+.

So to lessen the burden on your wallet, Best Buy is running a Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 promotion that saves you up to $400 off the usual asking price. The only kicker is that the phone must be activated with purchase.

In terms of discounts, you have a bunch of options to choose from. Whether it’s the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Flip 4 – all of these phones are seeing significant discounts. Here are some of our favorites below:

Verified Staff Pick Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB

Usually $1,919, a $350 discount drops the price to $1,569.99. On top of that, Best Buy will throw in a free $100 gift card. Rating $1,569.99 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

Verified Staff Pick Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB

Usually $1,059, a $30 discount drops the price to $759.99. On top of that, Best Buy will throw in a free $50 gift card. Rating $759.99 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

Best Buy isn’t stopping there – this is just a little taste of what they’re offering. For the complete list of options, check out the promo page here.

The clock is ticking on these discounts. Best Buy tells KnowTechie that this promo is valid from October 17 through November 6. So don’t miss your chance to save big on some of the year’s hottest foldables.

Deals Save up to $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Z series Best Buy has the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 available at a $400 discount. The only catch is that you must purchase the phone with a plan through your mobile provider. See at Best Buy

