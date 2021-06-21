Prime Day: The 55-inch LG OLED C1 (2021) is on sale for only $1,500

If you’re looking for an OLED TV to play your next-gen console on, Amazon has you covered this Prime Day. The LG OLED55C1PUB is $1497, down from $1,800 just a short month ago.

LG’s OLED TVs are the best in the industry, and the C1 is no exception. It’s also got four HDMI 2.1 ports, perfect for people with multiple consoles and the latest graphics cards in their PC. Game Optimizer gets you game-ready while reducing your input lag, and it’s got Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, so you don’t have to hunt for the remote.

The panel supports Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and you get Dolby Atmos to hear and see exactly what the filmmaker intended when you veg out and watch the latest releases. Oh, and it’s no slouch, with WebOS powering the smart features, so you don’t need to buy another streaming box.

We want you to know that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal.

