Logitech’s best mouse, the MX Anywhere 2S, is only $40 today

Finding a good mouse these days can prove rather difficult. Additionally, finding a mouse that can work on any surface, including glass, is even harder.

Thankfully, the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S mouse checks off all those boxes. The best part? It’s deeply discounted right now at Best Buy.

For a limited time, you can grab it for just $40. It typically sells for $60, so that’s $20 in savings.

This mouse has hyper-fast scrolling, and a 4000 dpi sensor, which can be used on any surface — wood tables, concrete floors, or even marble.

It’s also rechargeable, so you won’t have to worry about replacing batteries when they die. And with Logitech’s unifying system, you can pair it with other compatible devices too.

The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse is the most versatile mouse you can use. For just $40, you can see what all the fuss is about. Click below for more info.

