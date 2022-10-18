Deals
Logitech’s best mouse, the MX Anywhere 2S, is only $40 today
For just $40, you can see what all the fuss is about.
Finding a good mouse these days can prove rather difficult. Additionally, finding a mouse that can work on any surface, including glass, is even harder.
Thankfully, the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S mouse checks off all those boxes. The best part? It’s deeply discounted right now at Best Buy.
For a limited time, you can grab it for just $40. It typically sells for $60, so that’s $20 in savings.
For a limited time, save $20 on the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S wireless mouse. Typically $60, get it now for just $40.
This mouse has hyper-fast scrolling, and a 4000 dpi sensor, which can be used on any surface — wood tables, concrete floors, or even marble.
It’s also rechargeable, so you won’t have to worry about replacing batteries when they die. And with Logitech’s unifying system, you can pair it with other compatible devices too.
The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse is the most versatile mouse you can use. For just $40, you can see what all the fuss is about. Click below for more info.
Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse: $40
The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse is a high-performance mouse designed for people on the move and those who take their technology with them.
