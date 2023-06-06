Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3S puts other companies on notice

Logitech has once again raised the bar in portable productivity with the release of their latest compact travel mouse, the MX Anywhere 3S.

Designed for professionals and tech enthusiasts alike, this sleek and stylish mouse is packed with features that make it the perfect companion for those who need a reliable and high-performance tool while on the move.

The MX Anywhere 3S retains the low-profile design and soft-touch finish of its predecessor, making it easy to slip into a backpack pocket or laptop bag.

However, the real magic lies beneath the surface. The new 8K DPI sensor, a significant upgrade from the previous 4K DPI sensor, offers exceptional sensitivity and precision, even on high-resolution displays.

No surface is too challenging for this mouse, as it works seamlessly on glass, wood, and more

One standout feature of the MX Anywhere 3S is the Quiet Click technology. Say goodbye to annoying clicks, as this innovative design ensures that each click is significantly quieter, making it ideal for use in shared spaces or late-night work sessions.

While some may miss the satisfying click of traditional mice, others will appreciate the discreet operation that the MX Anywhere 3S provides.

Connectivity is a breeze with the MX Anywhere 3S, as it supports both Bluetooth and Logitech’s Bolt wireless receiver, ensuring a secure and low-latency connection across multiple devices.

Although the Bolt receiver isn’t included in the box, the seamless Bluetooth integration makes switching between devices effortless.

At $79.99, the MX Anywhere 3S offers an impressive array of features without breaking the bank.

With its upgraded sensor, Quiet Click technology, and compatibility with all major operating systems, this mouse is designed to cater to the needs of today’s busy professionals.

Pricing and availability

In conclusion, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is a game-changer for those who require a high-performance travel mouse that’s both portable and versatile.

With its impressive array of features, sleek design, and compatibility across devices, the MX Anywhere 3S is set to become your new go-to productivity tool while on the move.

Again, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S typically sells for $79.99, but right now, Best Buy has an attractive 20% storewide discount on Logitech gear, so you can potentially get it for considerably less, so jump all over that before the sale ends.

