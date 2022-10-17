Samsung soundbars are on sale for up to $400 off at Amazon

If your current TV audio setup is sounding a bit stale these days, do yourself a favor and get yourself a soundbar.

And if you’re looking to get one on the cheap, Amazon is hosting a huge sale that offers up a variety of options at some attractive prices.

So, what’s up for grabs? Well, you have over 10 different options to choose from. Prices range from as low as $177 to $897. So regardless of your budget, there’s a little something here for everyone.

Here are some of the best Samsung soundbars discounted in today’s sale

Verified Samsung HW-S50B/ZA 3.0ch All-in-One Soundbar

Typically priced at $249.99, get it now for just $177.99. That’s 28% in savings. Rating $178 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Verified Staff Pick Samsung HW-B650 3.1ch Soundbar

Typically priced at $397.99, get it now for just $247.99. That’s 38% in savings. Rating $248 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Verified Samsung HW-S60B 3.1ch Soundbar

Typically priced at $347.99, get it now for just $247.99. That’s 29% in savings. Rating $248 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Verified Staff Pick Samsung HW-Q800B/ZA 5.1.2ch Soundbar

Typically priced at $997.99, get it now for just $697.99. That’s 30% in savings. Rating $697 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Verified Staff Pick Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Rear Speakers

Typically priced at $1,297.99, get it now for just $897.99. That’s 31% in savings. Rating $898 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Verified Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower

Typically priced at $497.99, get it now for just $347.99. That’s 30% in savings. Rating $348 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Keep in mind there are plenty of different options available in Amazon’s sale. For the complete list, head to the company’s sales page for a complete breakdown.

If a new soundbar purchase is on the horizon, do yourself a favor and check out what Samsung is offering here. We can’t promise how long these prices will stick around.

Deals Samsung Soundbar Sale – Save up to $400 If you’re in the market for a soundbar and don’t like the options Sonos has to offer, Samsung’s selection is your next best bet. And with savings of up to $400, that’s a good reason to click the button below. See More

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.