Deals
Samsung soundbars are on sale for up to $400 off at Amazon
If a new soundbar purchase is on the horizon, do yourself a favor and check out what Samsung is offering here.
If your current TV audio setup is sounding a bit stale these days, do yourself a favor and get yourself a soundbar.
And if you’re looking to get one on the cheap, Amazon is hosting a huge sale that offers up a variety of options at some attractive prices.
So, what’s up for grabs? Well, you have over 10 different options to choose from. Prices range from as low as $177 to $897. So regardless of your budget, there’s a little something here for everyone.
Here are some of the best Samsung soundbars discounted in today’s sale
Typically priced at $249.99, get it now for just $177.99. That’s 28% in savings.
Typically priced at $397.99, get it now for just $247.99. That’s 38% in savings.
Typically priced at $347.99, get it now for just $247.99. That’s 29% in savings.
Typically priced at $997.99, get it now for just $697.99. That’s 30% in savings.
Typically priced at $1,297.99, get it now for just $897.99. That’s 31% in savings.
Typically priced at $497.99, get it now for just $347.99. That’s 30% in savings.
Keep in mind there are plenty of different options available in Amazon’s sale. For the complete list, head to the company’s sales page for a complete breakdown.
If a new soundbar purchase is on the horizon, do yourself a favor and check out what Samsung is offering here. We can’t promise how long these prices will stick around.
Samsung Soundbar Sale – Save up to $400
If you’re in the market for a soundbar and don’t like the options Sonos has to offer, Samsung’s selection is your next best bet. And with savings of up to $400, that’s a good reason to click the button below.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Samsung is slashing prices on its best SSD drives and memory cards
- Beats Studio Buds are less than $100 right now
- Hate earbuds? These Mojawa open-ear headphones are $30 off
- Score Logitech’s G203 wired gaming mouse for just $20
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.