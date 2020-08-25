Score Logitech’s G203 wired gaming mouse for just $30

If you’re looking for a cheap gaming mouse and need one with the quickness, Best Buy has a killer deal on Logitech’s G203 wired optical gaming mouse, bringing the price down to just $30. It usually sells for $40.

Here’s a quick rundown from Best Buy’s product page: “The six programmable buttons let you set up custom commands for increased control, while LIGHTSYNC RGB technology provides customizable lighting for immersive gameplay. This Logitech gaming mouse has an adjustable 8000 dpi sensor for stunning precision and responsiveness, and compatibility with most Windows, Chrome, and macOS devices offers flexibility.”

For $30, you really can’t go wrong. We’re guessing this is going to get gobbled up pretty quick, so be sure to jump on this while you can before they sell out or the deal expires. Click the button below for more details.

