Hate earbuds? These Mojawa open-ear headphones are 50% off right now

Do you know someone who finds it difficult to find a perfect-fitting pair of headphones? Their best bet is wireless bone conduction headphones. People wear these headphones over and behind their ears rather than directly in them. These recently launched headphones from Mojawa are a great option, especially for folks who exercise regularly.

Right now, Amazon is knocking 50% off the total price. Regularly $140, you can pick these up for $79. Just clip the 20% on-site coupon, and you’re good to go. A site-wide 28% discount is also applied, so all you have to do is apply the coupon, and you’re good to go.

These headphones offer up to 8-hours of battery life and feature a waterproof design, so if you’re a heavy sweater, there’s no need to worry about damaging them. In addition, you can take and make calls with them, and since they’re not directly in your ears, you’re more aware of your surroundings, which is great for folks who run outdoors.

If this sounds like something you need or know someone who could benefit from these, don’t hesitate to get them. A 50% discount on these is rare and doesn’t come very often. Plus, they make for a great holiday gift. Click the button below for more info.

