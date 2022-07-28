Connect with us

Deals

Save 40% on these EarFun Air Pro SV earbuds, now just $54

These earbuds are one of the best options you can find out there. And at just $54, that’s a pretty enticing reason to pick these up.

pair of earfun earbuds on a purple background
Image: KnowTechie

We’ve been saying it for years now, but in case you’re not hip to the cause – EarFun makes some of the best affordable earbuds on the planet. We’re huge fans of theirs, and we know if you give them a chance, you will too.

If you’re looking to give them a try, they’re currently offering their highly-rated Air Pro SV at a 40% discount. Usually $90, you can grab these earbuds for an incredible $54 with promo code SUMMER40.

BONUS OFFER: Get 20% off EarFun’s UBOOM L Bluetooth Speaker with promo code UBOOML20. Usually $80, this deal knocks it down to just $64.

These EarFun Air Pro earbuds are incredible, and the reviews speak for themselves. You get amazing sound, superb active noise-cancellation, excellent battery life, and much more.

They’re truly one of the best options you can find out there. And at just $54, that’s a pretty enticing reason to pick these up.

Again, enter promo code SUMMER40 at checkout to get the discounted price. But don’t wait long, this offer expires soon. Click below for more info.

see at EarFun

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Related Topics

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology, and everything else under the sun.

Comments

More in Deals