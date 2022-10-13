Deals
Samsung’s October sale saves you up to $150 on a Galaxy S22
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 has been out for almost a year now. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much change in pricing, and discounts have been pretty rare.
To make up for it, Samsung is currently offering several deals on the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, with savings of up to $150.
And if you’re trading in an older device, you can potentially save up to an additional $800 or $500 on a cracked device.
Here’s what Samsung has to offer on the Galaxy S22
Get $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $700 trade-in credit. The offer is valid through October 17.
Get $100 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $700 trade-in credit. The offer is valid through October 17.
Get $150 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $800 trade-in credit. The offer is valid through October 17.
Note, this is a limited-time offer, and these discounts are valid now through October 17. After that, the discounts will expire.
But, good news: Samsung tells KnowTechie they’ll offer free memory upgrades for all S22 Series models from October 17th through the 23rd.
If you’ve been eyeing a new smartphone purchase and have your mind set on these Samsung phones, we highly recommend checking out these offers.
Samsung October Sales Event
Samsung is running a huge October sales event right now, and just about everything on their site is heavily discounted. Whether it’s smartphones, TVs, or audio gear – this sale has you covered.
