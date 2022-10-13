Deals
Improve your video calls with this 4K webcam, now just $80
$80 for this is a solid deal for anyone looking to upgrade their current webcam.
If you’re someone who regularly frequents video meetings, it probably wouldn’t hurt to upgrade your webcam. And if you’re looking to jump to one, EMEET’s newly launched S600 4K webcam is a good start.
For a limited time, KnowTechie readers can get it for just $79.99. It typically sells for $100. To get the discount, clip the 10% on-site coupon and enter promo code 1027TW8V at checkout.
The EMEET S600 streaming camera comes with a 4K UHD sensor, which produces higher-quality images than a normal webcam. Compared to 30 FPS, a 60 FPS webcam delivers a smoother video experience.
Additionally, The EMEET S600 features dual mics that filter out background noise, so you’ll sound great even when you’re not in a soundproof room.
Additional features include autofocus and automatic light balance adjustment. On top of that, it’s super easy to set up and even offers a rotatable privacy cover.
All in all, $80 for this is a solid deal for anyone looking to upgrade their current webcam. Again, clip the 10% on-site coupon to get the discounted price and enter promo code 1027TW8V at checkout. The offer is valid through October 31.
The EMEET S600 4K webcam is the company’s latest entry to its line of webcams. For just $80, it’s loaded with premium features and worth checking out at its current deal price.
