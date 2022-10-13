Improve your video calls with this 4K webcam, now just $80

If you’re someone who regularly frequents video meetings, it probably wouldn’t hurt to upgrade your webcam. And if you’re looking to jump to one, EMEET’s newly launched S600 4K webcam is a good start.

For a limited time, KnowTechie readers can get it for just $79.99. It typically sells for $100. To get the discount, clip the 10% on-site coupon and enter promo code 1027TW8V at checkout.

The EMEET S600 streaming camera comes with a 4K UHD sensor, which produces higher-quality images than a normal webcam. Compared to 30 FPS, a 60 FPS webcam delivers a smoother video experience.

Additionally, The EMEET S600 features dual mics that filter out background noise, so you’ll sound great even when you’re not in a soundproof room.

Additional features include autofocus and automatic light balance adjustment. On top of that, it’s super easy to set up and even offers a rotatable privacy cover.

All in all, $80 for this is a solid deal for anyone looking to upgrade their current webcam. Again, clip the 10% on-site coupon to get the discounted price and enter promo code 1027TW8V at checkout. The offer is valid through October 31.

