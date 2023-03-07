Snag this wireless Logitech G502 gaming mouse for 24% off

I love the Logitech G502 mouse and right now, the wireless version of my favorite gaming mouse is 24% off at Best Buy.

That brings the price down to $107.99 from the original sticker price of $149.99.

The G502 wireless gaming mouse has enough additional buttons to work with both FPS games and MMOs.

You get three side buttons and a scroll wheel that offers additional push-left and push-right buttons, plus quick-switch DPI and preset buttons.

Logitech - G502 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse The Logitech G502 wireless gaming mouse is a stellar mouse for gamers looking for extra functionality in their favorite PC games.

As mentioned, this is a wireless mouse, which is great for gaming. No cords will get in your way as you sling your character around in your favorite game.

The sensor in the Logitech mouse is the HERO 25K sensor. That is set at 25,600 DPI, and you can adjust everything in the Logitech G Hub software.

Weight is an important factor with gaming mice and Logitech knew that when designing this mouse. It includes six removable weights that let you pick and choose your total weight and weight distribution.

Seriously, we love this mouse at KnowTechie, and with it currently being 24% off at Best Buy, it’s the perfect time to check it out.

