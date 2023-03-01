This magnetic phone car mount can hold 8 times its weight

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Last year, I mistakenly bought my dad a smartphone car mount against his wishes. And man, did I regret it. As soon as we installed and tested it out, the unthinkable happened.

The mount couldn’t handle the weight of his phone, and it flew out at the first sight of a pothole. Talk about a demoralizing experience.

If you experienced this, minus the dad part, of course, you’ll want to check out the Andobil magnetic phone mount. Better yet, it’s 26% off, plus an on-site coupon saves you an extra 5%.

Andobil Magnetic Car Mount 4.0 $49.99 $36.99 With its 360-degree rotation feature and reliable magnetic grip tech, you can keep your phone safely within reach while keeping your hands on the wheel. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

This tiny but mighty mount boasts 20 magnets that can hold up to eight times its weight. That’s right, you could practically attach seven iPhones to this bad boy, and it wouldn’t budge.

Even driving over speed bumps or potholes won’t send your phone flying out of its holder. Seriously, even Amazon reviewers agree, and we know they’re not the easiest bunch to satisfy.

Not only is the Andobil Magnetic Phone Holder strong, but it’s also sleek

Constructed with a full metal body, this mount is not only durable but looks good too. Plus, it automatically and accurately attaches to your iPhone MagSafe for easy use.

Andobil Magnetic Car Mount 4.0 $49.99 $36.99 How many times have you bought a smartphone car mount only to have it fall under your seat? It's so annoying and of the biggest pain points with these type of mounts. This mount aims to solve that. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

And with a 360-degree all-around adjustable ball joint, you can find the perfect viewing angle for your phone while you drive. No more awkwardly tilting your head or constantly adjusting your phone holder.

Of course, with any product, there are some drawbacks. The Andobil Magnetic Phone Holder may not be compatible with all phone cases.

For some, it may require a metal plate or a special case for it to work with your phone. Not to mention, it may also interfere with wireless charging

But don’t let that discourage you, do your homework and see if it works for you.

Additionally, Andobil offers a dazzling option for those who prefer a more unique style. The Bling option is exactly what it sounds like – bedazzled and sparkly.

Andobil Bling Magnetic Phone Holder $37.99 For those who crave a little extra bling, Andobil offers a bedazzled and sparkly phone holder that adds a touch of personality to your ride. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

This phone holder not only securely holds your phone while driving but also adds a touch of glam to your car’s interior. The only kicker is that the 26% discount is off the table, but you still get the 5% on-site coupon.

This phone holder is 26% off, and an on-site coupon saves you an additional 5%. That’s a steal for a product that will make your life much easier while driving.

Now, excuse me while I try to convince my dad to stick one of these again to his dashboard. Hopefully, we won’t have the same issue as the last time. Wish me luck!

Andobil Magnetic Car Mount 4.0 $49.99 $36.99 With its 360-degree rotation feature and reliable magnetic grip tech, you can keep your phone safely within reach while keeping your hands on the wheel. Who is it good for?: Good for folks frequently on the road and relying on their phone's turn-by-turn navigation. Anyone with long commutes to and from work. And of course, anyone who uses their phone while driving or commuting. Pros: Easy to install

Easy to install Securely holds your phone in place, not what kind of road you're driving on

Securely holds your phone in place, not what kind of road you're driving on Adjustable viewing angle Cons: It doesn't work with every phone case

It doesn't work with every phone case Depending on the car, it could block an air vent Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.