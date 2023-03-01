Deals
This magnetic phone car mount can hold 8 times its weight
The best part? It’s currently 26% off, plus an on-site coupon saves you an extra 5%, knocking the price down to $37.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.
Last year, I mistakenly bought my dad a smartphone car mount against his wishes. And man, did I regret it. As soon as we installed and tested it out, the unthinkable happened.
The mount couldn’t handle the weight of his phone, and it flew out at the first sight of a pothole. Talk about a demoralizing experience.
If you experienced this, minus the dad part, of course, you’ll want to check out the Andobil magnetic phone mount. Better yet, it’s 26% off, plus an on-site coupon saves you an extra 5%.
This tiny but mighty mount boasts 20 magnets that can hold up to eight times its weight. That’s right, you could practically attach seven iPhones to this bad boy, and it wouldn’t budge.
Even driving over speed bumps or potholes won’t send your phone flying out of its holder. Seriously, even Amazon reviewers agree, and we know they’re not the easiest bunch to satisfy.
Not only is the Andobil Magnetic Phone Holder strong, but it’s also sleek
Constructed with a full metal body, this mount is not only durable but looks good too. Plus, it automatically and accurately attaches to your iPhone MagSafe for easy use.
And with a 360-degree all-around adjustable ball joint, you can find the perfect viewing angle for your phone while you drive. No more awkwardly tilting your head or constantly adjusting your phone holder.
Of course, with any product, there are some drawbacks. The Andobil Magnetic Phone Holder may not be compatible with all phone cases.
For some, it may require a metal plate or a special case for it to work with your phone. Not to mention, it may also interfere with wireless charging
But don’t let that discourage you, do your homework and see if it works for you.
Additionally, Andobil offers a dazzling option for those who prefer a more unique style. The Bling option is exactly what it sounds like – bedazzled and sparkly.
This phone holder not only securely holds your phone while driving but also adds a touch of glam to your car’s interior. The only kicker is that the 26% discount is off the table, but you still get the 5% on-site coupon.
This phone holder is 26% off, and an on-site coupon saves you an additional 5%. That’s a steal for a product that will make your life much easier while driving.
Now, excuse me while I try to convince my dad to stick one of these again to his dashboard. Hopefully, we won’t have the same issue as the last time. Wish me luck!
