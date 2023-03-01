Save $85 on this WD 14TB external hard drive right now

In the market for an external hard drive, but want to ensure it has the storage capacity to keep up with all your stuff? This 14TB option from Western Digital might be right up your alley.

And the best part? It’s currently $85 off on Best Buy, bringing the total price down to only $209. For that price, you’ll be able to store a ridiculous amount of documents, pictures, videos, and more.

Now that you know the basics, let’s hop into some of the specs.

With the WD – easystore 14TB external hard drive, you get a USB 3.0 interface that is also backward compatible with USB 2.0.

You get auto backups through WD Discovery software and the hard drive even comes with a two-year limited warranty.

And, of course, you get a whopping 14TB of storage. For those among us that don’t measure things in terabytes, that equates to 14,000 gigabytes of storage. Yes, 14,000.

If all of this sounds tempting, you’ll need to act quickly. This is a one-day flash sale (March 1, 2023) on Best Buy.

WD - easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive - Black If you need an external hard drive that can handle basically anything you throw at it, this option from Western Digital is definitely worth checking out. Why we like it: When looking for an external hard drive, storage space and reliability are important. This option checks both of those boxes. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

