Snag a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for under $200 with this sale

In the market for a pair of AirPods Pro but hate the thought of spending $249 on them? Well, we’ve got some great news.

Currently, Amazon has the first generation AirPods Pro for 22% off.

AirPods Pro (first-generation) $194.99 The AirPods Pro is a great set of earbuds that offers expanded functionality over the standard AirPods thanks to ANC, spatial audio, and more.

With Apple’s AirPods Pro, one of the stand-out features is the inclusion of Active Noice Canceling (ANC). ANC helps minimize external sounds, allowing you to focus on the task or music at hand.

On the flip side of the coin, Transparency mode means you’ll be able to hear everything going on around you while still getting music, podcasts, and more delivered to your brain.

Thanks to the MagSafe Charging case, you can also expect all-day listening before needing a recharge. Finally, you get quick access to Siri to ask questions, change the music, and more.

Ultimately, if you are a fan of Apple’s products or need a new pair of quality earbuds that will last, the AirPods Pro should fit your needs perfectly.

