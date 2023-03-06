Deals
New Anker sale offers big savings on portable chargers and more
Save on portable chargers, GaN chargers, and more.
It can be difficult to keep all of your electronics charged up nowadays. Many of us carry multiple devices, and it can be a struggle to keep them charged at all times.
But not with an Anker power bank. And right now, the company is offering deals on a couple of its power banks at Amazon.
First, you can get your hands on the Anker 525, a 20,000mAh power bank with a 20W power draw. It’s perfect for keeping your smartphones and tablets charged when you’re on the go. And right now, it’s available for 20% off.
The Anker 525 PowerCore Essential is Anker's go-to power bank to keep your devices charged at all times. With a 20,000mAh capacity, you can get 4 or 5 complete charges on your phone so you'll never run out of battery.
- Have trouble keeping your devices charged? The Anker 525 will help you stay powered up during those long days without access to a traditional charger.
- Portable enough to fit in your bag
- 20,000mAh battery is enough to charge your phone four or five times
- Wide compatibility with USB-A and USB-C outputs
- It isn't as fast as some other power banks
But if that’s not enough power for you, don’t worry. Anker’s also offering an incredible deal on its more powerful 737 power bank.
The 737, also known as the PowerCore 24K, offers 24,000mAh of charging capacity and three ports for charging.
And the 737 chargers your devices incredibly fast. It offers 140W of power draw across its three outputs, so you can charge devices in a fraction of the time.
The 737 PowerCore 24K is Anker's premiums power bank. It has a 24,000mAh capacity, 140W power draw for super fast charging, and three outputs to charge up multiple devices at once.
- If you have multiple devices and want to charge as fast as possible with a portable charger, then the 737 PowerCore 24K is the power bank for you.
- Massive 24,000mAh capacity to keep your devices charged longer
- 140W outbput for incredibly fast charging of multiple devices
- Smart digital display to show power draw, capacity, and charge time
- Significantly more expensive than most portable power banks
If you have trouble keeping your devices powered up throughout the day, check out Anker’s power banks. You’ll be surprised by how handy they can be.
Anker charging bricks and cables are also on sale
Anker doesn’t just deal in portable power solutions. The company also offers charging bricks and cables, and a couple of those are included in this sale.
If you’re looking for some USB-C to Lightning cables to charge your Apple devices, look no further.
Right now, you can get a two-pack of Anker USB-C to Lightning cables for $19.99, a 39% discount from the original price.
And you can get yourself a new charging brick to go along with them. Right now, the company’s dual port foldable GaN charger is on sale for just $29.99.
The Anker 523 is a 47W GaN charger with 2 USB-C outputs for multi-device charging. It's compact and foldable, making it a great option for travel. Or use it at home to quickly charge your devices up to full power.
- This is a great charging brick for anyone with multiple USB-C devices that they need to charge at one time.
- Great for Macbooks or other USB-C notebooks
- Compact, foldable design makes it great for travel
- Two USB-C outputs for multi-device charging
- Not as fast as some other GaN chargers on the market
Anker provides everything you need to keep your devices charged up and more. This sale also includes several additional Anker products. You can find the entire Amazon sale here.
