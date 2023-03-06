New Anker sale offers big savings on portable chargers and more

It can be difficult to keep all of your electronics charged up nowadays. Many of us carry multiple devices, and it can be a struggle to keep them charged at all times.

But not with an Anker power bank. And right now, the company is offering deals on a couple of its power banks at Amazon.

First, you can get your hands on the Anker 525, a 20,000mAh power bank with a 20W power draw. It’s perfect for keeping your smartphones and tablets charged when you’re on the go. And right now, it’s available for 20% off.

Anker 525 PowerCore Essential Portable Charger $59.99 $47.98

Portable enough to fit in your bag 20,000mAh battery is enough to charge your phone four or five times

It isn't as fast as some other power banks

But if that’s not enough power for you, don’t worry. Anker’s also offering an incredible deal on its more powerful 737 power bank.

The 737, also known as the PowerCore 24K, offers 24,000mAh of charging capacity and three ports for charging.

And the 737 chargers your devices incredibly fast. It offers 140W of power draw across its three outputs, so you can charge devices in a fraction of the time.

Anker 737 PowerCore 24K Power Bank $149.99 $99.99

Massive 24,000mAh capacity to keep your devices charged longer 140W outbput for incredibly fast charging of multiple devices

Significantly more expensive than most portable power banks

If you have trouble keeping your devices powered up throughout the day, check out Anker’s power banks. You’ll be surprised by how handy they can be.

Anker charging bricks and cables are also on sale

Anker doesn’t just deal in portable power solutions. The company also offers charging bricks and cables, and a couple of those are included in this sale.

If you’re looking for some USB-C to Lightning cables to charge your Apple devices, look no further.

Right now, you can get a two-pack of Anker USB-C to Lightning cables for $19.99, a 39% discount from the original price.

And you can get yourself a new charging brick to go along with them. Right now, the company’s dual port foldable GaN charger is on sale for just $29.99.

Anker 523 USB-C GaN Fast Charger $39.99 $29.99

Great for Macbooks or other USB-C notebooks Compact, foldable design makes it great for travel

Not as fast as some other GaN chargers on the market

Anker provides everything you need to keep your devices charged up and more. This sale also includes several additional Anker products. You can find the entire Amazon sale here.

