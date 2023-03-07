Save $35 on Logitech’s gaming keyboard behemoth

Logitech is one of the biggest names in PC gaming, and right now, the company is running a sale on several products, including the G915 Lightspeed mechanical keyboard.

The G915 is Logitech’s premium wireless gaming keyboard. It features the company’s LightSync RGB technology that you can program through the Logitech G HUB software.

Originally $249.99, the keyboard is currently on sale for $214.99. That’s $35 in savings on one of the best gaming keyboards on the market today.

With the G915 Lightspeed, you get a ton of bells and whistles.

Primarily, it’s a wireless keyboard with up to 30 hours of game time on a single charge. So no worrying about pesky cables, and you can charge up to full in just three hours.

It features multiple connection options, so you can pair the keyboard up with several devices. Bluetooth connects to compatible devices, or plug the dedicated USB receiver into your computer.

The G915 Lightspeed is a full-layout keyboard with a few extra buttons and features for convenience. It features five “G-keys” on the left-hand side that you can program with custom macros and commands.

There are also a few dedicated media controls for play/pause, skip, and volume. Quickly and easily adjust your sound while you’re deeply immersed in your games.

For those in the market for a full-sized premium gaming keyboard, you won’t be disappointed with the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless. It has everything you need in a keyboard, and right now, it’s available for an amazing price.

