Amazon has the Google Nest Thermostat discounted down to $100 right now

If your home’s thermostats are due for an upgrade, a smart thermostat is usually the way to go. And if you’re looking for one on the cheap today, Amazon has Google’s Nest Thermostat down to just $100. It typically sells for $130.

This smart thermostat can turn itself down to save energy when you leave the house. You can control it from anywhere with the Google Home app – whether you’re on an errand or in bed. And it’s simple to install yourself, usually in 30 minutes or less. For more product features, click here.

Paying $100 vs. the usual $130 is a no-brainer, folks. Not to mention, Amazon shoppers love this thermostat. It sits on Amazon with a nearly-perfect review rating of four and a half stars. That’s really good. Either way, the choice is yours. For more product details, click the button below.

