If you have money to burn, you can save up to $700 on Samsung’s Frame TVs

If money wasn’t an issue, there’s no doubt about it, I would instantly throw my money at one of Samsung’s new Frame TVs. They’re absolutely gorgeous and you wouldn’t even think to notice that you’re looking at a TV. But there’s no denying — they are expensive.

Thankfully Samsung is gracing us with some end-of-the-year deals with savings up to $700 on select Frame TVs. Here’s a quick rundown of what they’re offering:

This TV basically acts like a piece of art hanging up on your wall. When you’re not watching, the TV transforms into a piece of art. This 65-inch TV display features cutting-edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.

If you’re looking to add a new TV to your home or know someone who does, it’s worth sharing or taking advantage of these discounts. They’re not going to be around forever so jump on this while you can. Click the button below for more details.

