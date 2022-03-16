Samsung’s line of Frame TVs for 2022 is now available to preorder

Samsung’s line of Frame TVs is one of the slickest TVs money can buy today. What are they exactly? The Frame TV is the company’s latest line of QLED smart TVs designed to resemble works of art hanging up on your wall. Pretty neat, right?

Buyers seem to agree too. Samsung sold a ton, and now they’re looking to carry that success over to its 2022 model. And guess what? They’re now available to preorder. So are you looking to get your hands on one? Well, here’s how.

Before we jump ahead of ourselves, what kind of new features should you expect to see in these upgraded 2022 models? For starters, all 2022 models now feature an anti-reflection matte display and a revamped “Tizen” redesign.

Not to mention, the TV now comes shipped with Samsung’s new Eco remote. Why is the remote so special? The biggest takeaway is that it doesn’t require replaceable batteries – the remote can charge via ambient or artificial light. It even charges itself by piggybacking off radio airwaves like WiFi.

If Samsung’s new 2022 “The Frame” sounds like something you’re interested in buying, preorders are now open. Prices range from $999 to $2,999 in sizes ranging from 43″ to 75″. Here’s what’s available to preorder:

There’s no doubt about it – these TVs are not cheap. But take comfort in knowing if you end up buying one of these, you’ll be owning one of the sickest TVs available on the market today.

Sure, it’s a huge upfront investment now, but buying one of these ensures you never have to buy another TV for the foreseeable future.

