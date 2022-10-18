Keep your teeth clean with the Oclean Flow toothbrush, now $25

The key to keeping your pearly whites clean starts with your toothbrush. This is where something like Oclean Flow electric toothbrush can help.

For a limited time, you can grab this highly-rated toothbrush at a 30% discount. Typically priced at $35, get it now for just $25 with promo code 2QPPW333.

The Oclean Flow is a sonic electric toothbrush that moves about 100 times faster than you when cleaning with a traditional, manual toothbrush.

The Flow is rated for up to 38,000 strokes per minute, helping give your teeth a deep cleaning every time. Plus, it has five different brushing settings to find the right brushing speeds for your needs.

The Oclean Flow is incredibly efficient, with an internal battery rated for up to 25 weeks of brushing. That’s basically half the year on a single charge, so you’ll rarely have to worry about recharging.

But when you do, the Flow features a USB-C charging port, so you can be back up and running in no time.

For just $25, you’re not going to find a better electric toothbrush than this. Seriously, this is a killer discount, and we imagine these will sell out fast, so don’t miss out.

