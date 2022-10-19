Deals
Huge Crutchfield sale discounts TVs, home audio, and more
These prices are valid until September 25, so don’t miss out.
Crutchfield’s latest sale features attractive discounts on various tech products, including home speakers and TVs.
So, what’s up for grabs? Most deals feature brands like Sony, Klipsch, JBL, and more. The sale runs from October 17 through October 23.
There’s a lot of ground to cover, but if you want to skip ahead and jump right into the deals, everything that’s up for grabs can be found here on the Crutchfield sales page.
Here are some of our favorite picks below:
- Big savings and great deals on Sony TVs
- Save up to $475 on Klipsch soundbars
- Save up to $240 a pair on select Elac speakers
- Save up to $30 on select JBL BT speakers
- Save up to $200 on select CD players
- Save up to $300 on select pairs of KLH speakers
- Save $50 on Panasonic 4K Blu-ray player
- Save up to $1200 on Hisense TVs
- Save up to $160 on DJI Action 2 4K camera
- Save up to $1155 on select Revel speakers and subs
- Save up up to $80 on Monster wireless speakers, charging, and power protection
Again, this is just the tip of the iceberg, and many more products are available in this limited-time offer. So do yourself a favor and check them out; it certainly doesn’t hurt.
And if you decide to pull the trigger on any of these deals, keep in mind that these prices are only available for a limited time.
Crutchfield tells KnowTechie that these prices are valid through October 23, so don’t miss out. Click the button below for more info.
